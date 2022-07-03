NASA has confirmed that an enormous comet called K2 is heading towards Earth this month and will pass close by our planet. The highly anticipated Comet C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is considered one of the farthest active comets ever spotted. The Hubble Space Telescope first spotted it in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017.Also Read - Stunning Solar Eclipse In Space Captured By NASA's Sun Gazing Spacecraft | Video

K2 was already active when it was first discovered in 2017 between the orbits of Saturn and Uranus. The 18-kilometer-wide comet has now passed Mars and is finally making its way into view of Earth.

When and how to watch Comet K2 pass by Earth?

Comet K2 will make its closest approach to Earth on July 14, at which time the comet will be approximately 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth. You can catch the action through a telescope or live online.

As the comet has continued to make its way toward the inner solar system, it has also been getting brighter. During its closest approach on July 14, the comet is expected to brighten to magnitude 8 or even 7. Which means that unfortunately, it is still too dim for the unaided eye to see, according to EarthSky.org.

K2 will remain in telescope view throughout the summer before heading off for its closest approach to the sun, which will occur on Dec. 19.

Viewers will also be able to watch the comet’s passage online by tuning into the Virtual Telescope Project’s live webcast, beginning at 6:15 p.m. (2215 GMT) on July 14.

According to space.com, webcast viewers should expect to see a fuzzy patch of light, representing the coma, surrounding the comet’s nucleus.