New Delhi: Widely recognized as the best annual meteor shower a stargazer can see, the Geminids are all set to sparkle the skies tonight with its breathtaking meteor shower tonight. Occurring between December 4 to December 17, the Geminid Meteor Shower will reach its peak this year on the late night of December 13 and early hours of December 14.

The parent of the Geminids is 3200 Phaethon, which is arguably considered to be either an asteroid or an extinct comet. When the Earth passes through trails of dust, or meteoroids, left by 3200 Phaethon, that dust burns up in Earth's atmosphere, creating the Geminid meteor shower. The Geminid rate will be even better this year, as the shower's peak overlaps with a nearly new Moon, so there will be darker skies and no moonlight to wash out the fainter meteors.

Where to watch the Geminid Meteor Shower in India

West Bengal M P Birla Planetarium’s Director and well-known astrophysicist Debiprasad Duari said that the Geminid meteor shower can be viewed from every part of India if the sky conditions are favourable.

When to watch Geminid Meteor Shower in India

The spectacular Geminid meteor shower peaks this year on the late night of December 13 at around 1-2 am. And, as reports suggest, 2 am will be the best time to witness the meteor shower. enthral skygazers in the city and elsewhere on the night of December 13 and early hours of December 14.

This year, as per the predictions, it may be possible to see 150 meteors per hour given the sky is dark and clear.

How to watch the Geminid Meteor Shower in India

To observe the Geminids, try to get away from bright lights, lie on your back, and look up. Stargazers need to allow their eyes to get adjusted to the dark which can take approximately half an hour.

One should not be alarmed while viewing this “heavenly phenomenon, since these meteors will cause no harm to anything on Earth”, Duari said.

What is Geminid meteor shower? How is it caused?

Geminid Meteor shower is one of the most spectacular meteor shower which occurs every year around the second week of December.

Meteors are bright streaks of dazzling light that one often sees in the night sky and they are often termed as “shooting stars”.

In reality, when a rocky object, which can be as small as a speck of dust enters the earth’s atmosphere with a tremendous speed, because of the excitation of the air molecules and friction, a brilliant streak of light is produced, explained astrophysicist Duari.

During a certain period of the year, one gets to see not one but numerous meteors originating from a particular direction of the sky.

These are called meteor showers and in general are caused by the earth’s passage through the leftover debris of dust, left behind by different comets as they come near the Sun.

In general, comets are mostly made up of ice and dust and when they approach the sun, the ice in them melts leaving behind a trail of dust along its path.

As earth, in its yearly journey around sun passes through this dusty region, the dust and rocky substances enters the earths atmosphere, sometimes with speed between 30-60 km per second, and produce a shower of light streaks, called as meteor shower.

Since they seem to come from one direction of the sky, the practice is to identify the constellation from which they seem to be radiating and the meteor shower is named after the constellation.

Moreover, at the peak of the meteor as predicted, in the middle of the night of December 13-14, at around 1-2 am, when the Gemini constellation will be overhead in Kolkata, it will provide an opportunity to observe the “celestial fireworks”, Duari said.