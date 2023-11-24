Home

Watch: Sea of Devotees Participate In Pancha Ratham Procession During ‘Karthigai Deepam’ Festival in Thiruvannamalai

Thousands of devotees participated in Pancha Ratham (Chariot pulling) procession during 'Karthigai Deepam' festival in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvannamalai.

Thiruvannamalai: Thousands of devotees thronged Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvannamalai and took part in the Pancha Ratham (Chariot pulling) procession during ‘Karthigai Deepam’ festival on Thursday. They pulled the chariot as part of the decades old tradition. In the video shared by news agency, devotees of all ages can be seen pulling the chariot of the god to seek blessings. As per an official statement from the TNSTC-Kumbakonam Division, the administration has made extensive arrangements for conducting 6,947 trips to Tiruvannamalai from different cities/towns in Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru, and Puducherry.

