Section 144 Imposed in Patna Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls: Rally, Procession Banned; Check List of Restrictions

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Patna DM Shirsat Kapil Ashok said Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) has been promulgated in the district in view of the Lok Sabha polls.

Patna: As the model code of conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha elections came int force, the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday imposed Section 144 in the city and started removing all the posters, hoardings, banners and flags of political parties. The city administration also ordered removal of the wall graffiti, advertisements and symbols of parties across the city.

Speaking to TOI, Patna DM Shirsat Kapil Ashok said Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) has been promulgated in the district in view of the Lok Sabha polls

Check List of Restrictions

As part of the Section 144 rules, political parties or leaders will not be allowed to hold a rally, procession, public meeting or use a loudspeaker without seeking prior permission from authorities concerned.

No gathering is allowed by any political party/person/organization contrary to the guidelines issued from time to time by the Election Commission.

It is mandatory to get permission for organizing religious programmes at public places, in which more than five people will participate.

The PMC said the local civic bodies will ensure the removal of political posters, banners and wall writings.

The BDOs, SDOs and COs will oversee removal of posters and other materials in rural areas.

The Patna DM said one can put posters at private places but only by furnishing the details in given format.

He said that C-vigil is an app which monitors violation of MCC.

As per the order, if any political meeting is organized without permission, people can upload the photo on the app. The flying squad will verify and take action.

6 Teams Formed For Removal of Posters

The Patna Municipal Corporation said it has formed six teams for its Azimabad, Bankipur, Kankarbagh, New Capital, Patliputra and Patna City circles for the removal of posters.

One of the PMC officials said that the teams have been provided vehicles and police personnel and the officials have been asked to follow the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

70 Flying Squads Deployed

The DM further added that over 70 flying squads, 31 static surveillance teams, 501 sector officers, video-viewing teams and video surveillance teams have been deputed across the district.

