Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Big update: Revised timings issued for high speed train from this date, check updated time table

Check out the revised time table of the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express issued by the Indian Railways.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: In a big development for the commuters of Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, the Indian Railways has revised the schedule for the country’s 43rd Vande Bharat Express. In the recent update, the Railways has announced that the departure and arrival timings of train No. 20707 Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will be updated. For those unversed, the Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat (Express Train No. 20707) operates 6 days a week (except Thursdays), connecting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Here are all the details you need to know about the revised timings of Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express.

What is revised time table of Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express?

The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express which is one of the most popular semi-high-speed services in the region, has announced a revision to its schedule. Readers should note that the change applies specifically to Train No. 20707, which operates along the busy 699-km corridor connecting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 8 hours 50 minutes.

Train No. Route Departure Time Updated Arrival Time Earlier Arrival Time

20707 Secunderabad → Visakhapatnam 05:00 hrs 13:50 hrs 13:45 hrs

20708 Visakhapatnam → Secunderabad 14:30 hrs 23:25 hrs —

Why Indian Railways revised timings of Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express?

The updated timing, aimed at reducing congestion at Visakhapatnam Junction, will come into effect from 20 February 2026, a report by the Indian Express said.

Which stations are covered by Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express?

Warangal Khammam Vijayawada Eluru Rajahmundry Samalkot

“East Coast Railway has decided to revise the departure and arrival timings of Train No. 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express at Visakhapatnam Railway Station with effect from 20.02.2026 to ease congestion at the terminal,” a statement said.

When does the Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express run?

Operated by the East Coast Railway zone, the Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express runs on all days except Thursday.

