New Delhi: Security has been beefed up as elections for the urban local bodies in Telangana will be held on Wednesday. For the polls, the ruling TRS is hopeful to make a strong show and on the other hand, the opposition BJP and Congress are also eyeing to make a mark.

As per updates, 120 municipalities and nine corporations will go for polls on Wednesday with over 53 lakh voters exercising their franchise this time.

The polling for the urban local bodies will start at 7 AM and will conclude at 5 PM. The counting of voted for the local body polls will be held on January 25.

However, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will go for polls on January 25 and results declared on January 27.

“We have made all arrangements to make the polling smooth and fast. There will be an average of 800 voters per booth,” Telangana State Election Commissioner Nagi Reddy said.

He further updates that the situation in clash-hit Bhainsa town was normal and polling will be held there.

As per the announcement, the elections will be held for 2,647 wards in municipalities and 382 divisions in corporations. However, councillors to 80 wards and three divisions had been elected unopposed.

According to the statistics given by the EC, the Congress could not field candidates in over 400 wards while the BJP did in over 700.

For the smooth conduct of the polls, over 7,961 polling stations have been set up with 45,000 staff overseeing the poll process.

For security purpose, a total of 50,000 personnel have been deployed and special arrangements have been made in Left-Wing extremist affected districts.