New Delhi: After of the first phase of polls was over, security has been beefed up and preparations have been completed for the second phase of election for Tamil Nadu local body polls. The second and final phase of the rural local body polls in Tamil Nadu will be held on Monday. As per updates, a total of 158 Panchayat Unions will go to polls on Monday.

The state EC reported that the first phase of the election which was held on December 27 for the rural local bodies witnessed voter turnout of 76.19 per cent.

On Monday in the second phase, about 1.28 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise to elect 38,916 panchayat members, 2,544 members of panchayat unions and 255 ward members of district panchayats.

To make the polling process smooth, a total of 25,008 polling booths have been set up across the state. As per updates, polling to these local bodies will begin at 7 AM and will end at 5 PM.

Earlier, the state EC, while making the announcement about polls, had said that the voting will be held in as many as 31,698 polling stations in the first phase and 32,092 booths on December 30.

The state EC has also stated that about 2,33,000 ballot boxes will be used for polling in the rest of polling stations and an IAS officer will be deployed as observer in each of the districts. The EC further had said that 2,31,890 number of candidates are contesting the polls in two phases.

To provide security during polls, flying squads, numbering 495, were constituted and over 60,918 policemen have been deployed in the polling stations.