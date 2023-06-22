Security Beefed Up In J-K Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah’s Two-Day Visit

Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagarand pay homage to founder of Jan Sangh Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on 'Bhaldan Divas'.

Security personnel stand guard on a border road in Mendhar as security has been beefed up ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu And Kashmir, in Poonch on Thursday (PTI Photo)

Jammu/Srinagar: Elaborate security measures have been put in place here ahead of the two-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Friday, officials said.

Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in the Bhagwati Nagar area of the city and pay homage to founder of Jan Sangh Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on ‘Bhaldan Divas’.

The officials said on Thursday multi-tier security arrangements have been set up at the venue of the rally.

Personnel from the police, CISF and CRPF have taken positions to guard the venue, they added.

Soon after his arrival in the city on Friday, Shah will offer floral tributes to Mukherjee at the BJP office at Trikutanagar.

He is also likely to visit Shri Tirupati Balaji temple in the Mujeen area on the outskirts of the city, BJP sources said.

The home minister will also inaugurate some important works and lay the foundation of CFSL in Samba through virtual-mode.

Later in the day, he will fly to Srinagar.

Shah will inaugurate Vitasta Mohatsava in Srinagar Friday evening and will lay the foundation of Balidhan Stambh at Paratpark in Srinagar on Saturday.

On Thursday, top police and civil administration officials, along with senior BJP leaders, reviewed the security measure at Bhagwati Nagar.

J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina said a large number of people will attend the rally to be addressed by the Union minister.

“Amit ji has kept a special focus on Jammu and Kashmir. He ensured that no pending issue of this region goes unattended. It is due to his dedicated efforts that the terrorism in the region has continuously been decreasing,” Raina said.

He said the efforts of the Modi government to bring peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir have been spearheaded by Shah.

Raina said Article 370 was abrogated due to the “bold stance of the Modi government”, which was taken to “conclusion” by the home minister.

