Sedition Law Put on Hold: What Transpired in The Court Today?

Appearing on the behalf of Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, submitted that the government proposes that a police officer of the level of SP or above should decide, for now, on whether a sedition charge should be filed in future FIRs. He added that as the government reviews the sedition law, pending sedition cases can be reviewed, and the courts can decide on the bail application of those under Section 124A IPC, expeditiously. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing one of the petitioners, contended that Section 124A has become prima facie unconstitutional and the apex court must stay application of the sedition provision, till the Centre reviews the provision. Mehta submitted that as far as pending cases are concerned, gravity of each case is not known, maybe there is a terror angle, and also the pending cases are before judicial forum. “We need to trust the courts,” he added. Justice Kant told Sibal, “What is this argument…Can it be struck down today?” The bench added that it is looking for an answer who can be an impartial authority, in the view of Centre’s proposal, and asked Sibal what an arrangement in the interregnum can be done.

All You Need to Know About Sedition Law

Drafted by British historian-politician Thomas Babington Macaulay in 1837, the sedition law in the 19th and 20th centuries was used to suppress the writings and speeches of Indian nationalists and freedom fighters to crush dissent.

Sedition was defined as an act by “whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in India, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which a fine may be added; or, with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which a fine may be added; or, with fine.”