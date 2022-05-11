New Delhi: In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday put the sedition law on hold till the review of the law by the Centre is complete. The apex court has urged the Centre and States to refrain from registering any FIRs invoking Section 124A IPC. A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said that those already facing sedition charges can approach courts for bail. In an interim order, the bench said no new FIRs should be lodged under the sedition provision and those already in jail can approach courts for relief.Also Read - Decision on NEET PG 2022 Postponement Likely Soon as Medical Aspirants Meet Health Ministry Officials
Sedition Law Put on Hold: What Transpired in The Court Today?
- Appearing on the behalf of Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, submitted that the government proposes that a police officer of the level of SP or above should decide, for now, on whether a sedition charge should be filed in future FIRs. He added that as the government reviews the sedition law, pending sedition cases can be reviewed, and the courts can decide on the bail application of those under Section 124A IPC, expeditiously.
- Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing one of the petitioners, contended that Section 124A has become prima facie unconstitutional and the apex court must stay application of the sedition provision, till the Centre reviews the provision.
- Mehta submitted that as far as pending cases are concerned, gravity of each case is not known, maybe there is a terror angle, and also the pending cases are before judicial forum. “We need to trust the courts,” he added.
- Justice Kant told Sibal, “What is this argument…Can it be struck down today?”
- The bench added that it is looking for an answer who can be an impartial authority, in the view of Centre’s proposal, and asked Sibal what an arrangement in the interregnum can be done.
All You Need to Know About Sedition Law
Drafted by British historian-politician Thomas Babington Macaulay in 1837, the sedition law in the 19th and 20th centuries was used to suppress the writings and speeches of Indian nationalists and freedom fighters to crush dissent.
Sedition was defined as an act by “whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in India, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which a fine may be added; or, with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which a fine may be added; or, with fine.”
What Does Section 124 A of IPC say?
Under section 124A of IPC, sedition is a non-bailable offence, punishable with imprisonment from three years up to life, along with a fine. If a person is charged under section 124A of IPC, they are barred from all kinds of government jobs and their passport is seized by the government. Ironically, the British government abolished the controversial law in United Kingdom in 2010.