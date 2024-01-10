Sena Vs Sena: Numbers Matter in Democracy, Says CM Shinde; Uddhav Calls Speaker’s Verdict ‘Murder of Democracy’

Home

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said numbers are important in democracy, and the Shiv Sena led by him has the numbers as against the rival faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. Reacting to the Maharashtra assembly Speaker’s ruling which said his faction was the real Shiv Sena, Shinde also said that the party chief’s individual opinion cannot be the opinion of the entire party.

Even the Election Commission of India allotted the name and symbol of the Shiv Sena to his party, he noted. Reading out his ruling on disqualification petitions filed by Shinde-led Sena and the rival group led by Thackeray against each other’s MLAs, Speaker Rahul Narwekar held that when the split in the party became evident, it was the Shinde-led group that was the real Sena.

Sena Vs Sena: Here Are The Top Updates

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the Assembly Speaker’s verdict is a murder of democracy.

“It is also an insult to the Supreme Court,” the former chief minister, who resigned in 2022 facing a rebellion by Eknath Shinde with the help of the BJP, said.

The Uddhav faction has already announced that they reject the verdict and would move the Supreme Court against it.

“I think the Assembly Speaker did not understand the mandate — what he was asked to do. The Supreme Court laid down the framework but the Speaker thought he was above the Supreme Court and came up with his own verdict,” Uddhav said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the verdict of the Maharashtra assembly speaker is against the guidelines determined by the Supreme Court.

“The Apex Court in its verdict gave importance to the party organisation as they are the ones who select candidates. The Speaker, on the contrary, considered majority of the legislative party more important,” Pawar said.

“This is BJP’s conspiracy & this was their dream that one day we would finish Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. But Shiv Sena won’t finish with this one decision. We will go to the Supreme Court,” Sanjay Raut

“The Speaker’s decision raised questions about the party’s allegiances, leadership structure, and legislative committee’s views. The Shiv Sena’s decision, which was not reflected in the Election Commission’s records, was emphasised by the Speaker. Narvekar clarified that his announcement confirmed Shiv Sena’s true allegiance to the Shinde group,” Aditya Thackeray said

“Today, it has been proved once again that power and money sit over the Constitution. The way injustice is being done to us, the entire Maharashtra and India are watching it. Now we are left with the option of moving the Supreme Court again. We will approach the Supreme Court and we are confident that we will get justice,” says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.