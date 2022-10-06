New Delhi: Dalal Street sees investors’ optimism day after market re-opened following a weekday closure on the occasion of Dussehra. Sensex jumped over 350 points in early trade and Nifty gained over 100 points.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Gains 1000 Points To End Above 58K Mark, Nifty Regains 17K Levels

At 9:48 AM, Sensex was up by 312.87 or 0.54 per cent at 58,378.34 and NSE Nifty was up by 106.05 points or 0.61 per cent at 17,380.35 Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 600 Points Down, Nifty Plunges Below 17K Again

BSE Sensex Top Gainers: Tata Steel, Larsen, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Infosys Also Read - Sensex Zooms Past 1000 Pts, Nifty Closes Above 17K After RBI Rate Hike Ending 7 Session Doom Spell

NSE Nifty Top Gainers: JSW Steel, Hindalco, Coal India, Tata Steel and Tata Motors