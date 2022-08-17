New Delhi: Sensex gained 418 points to reclaim the 60,000 levels for the first time since April 5. BSE Sensex index closed at 60,260, Nifty rallied 119 points to settle at 17,944.Also Read - Markets Fall in Early Trade Dragged Down by Reliance, Weak Global Equities

BSE Sensex top gainers include Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech. NSE Nifty 50 top gainers include Bajaj Finserv, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel

"Bulls on Dalal Street kept the momentum going as Sensex zoomed past the psychological 60,000-mark and Nifty inched towards 18000 level on the back of softening inflation and strong FII buying in the current month. While global factors remain hazy, India is seen as a bright spot in today's challenging times", the Moneycontrol quoted Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

The Sensex has reclaimed the 60,000 levels after a period of nearly four months. “The broader indices almost mirrored their larger peers with both SmallCap and MidCap gauges rising over 0.5%. Barring S&P BSE Auto and Capital Goods, all the other 17 sectoral indices advanced with Telecom measure jumping nearly 2%”, reported BQPrime.