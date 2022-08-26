New Delhi: Launching a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there is a “serial killer in city which murders all governments”. Addressing a special session of the Delhi assembly, Kejriwal asserted, “They toppled several govts in the country till date – Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, MP, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur & Meghalaya. There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other. People choose a Govt, they topple it”, said Kejriwal.Also Read - IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli-KL Rahul Will Be Back In Flow of Runs At The Right Time Feels Saba Karim
10 KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM ARVIND KEJRIWAL’S ADDRESS
Also Read - 'No Adani Group Company Ever Defaulted In Any Debt Payment', Says The Group Also Read - Chilling Viral Video: This Boy Was Drowning in A River Full of Crocodiles, What Happened Next | Watch
- The raid continued for 14 hrs but not a single penny was found.
- No jewellery was found, no cash was found, no documents of any land or property were found & no incriminating document was found – nothing was found. It was a false raid, said Arvind Kejriwal referring to CBI raid on Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
- They toppled several govts in the country till date – Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, MP, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur & Meghalaya.
- There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other. People choose a Govt, they topple it, said Kejriwal.
- All anti-national forces have come together against Delhi’s AAP govt, ours is the most popular govt, these forces want to break us but all our MLAs are together.
- They’ll fabricate false cases against us till Gujarat polls, claimed Kejriwal.
- It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright.
- I’d like to bring a Confidence Motion in House to show people that not even one went away, that BJP’s Operation Lotus became “Operation keechad” here, CM Kejriwal said, taking potshots at BJP.
- AAP has claimed that the BJP is trying to bribe 40 MLAs to topple Arvind Kejriwal’s government.
- Kejriwal asked how the BJP had so much money to buy MLAs. “All this money from GST (Goods and Services Tax) and inflation is being spent for two things – buying MLAs and to write off loans of billionaire friends of the government,” said Kejriwal.