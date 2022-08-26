New Delhi: Launching a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there is a “serial killer in city which murders all governments”. Addressing a special session of the Delhi assembly, Kejriwal asserted, “They toppled several govts in the country till date – Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, MP, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur & Meghalaya. There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other. People choose a Govt, they topple it”, said Kejriwal.Also Read - IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli-KL Rahul Will Be Back In Flow of Runs At The Right Time Feels Saba Karim

10 KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM ARVIND KEJRIWAL’S ADDRESS

  1. The raid continued for 14 hrs but not a single penny was found.
  2. No jewellery was found, no cash was found, no documents of any land or property were found & no incriminating document was found – nothing was found. It was a false raid, said Arvind Kejriwal referring to CBI raid on Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
  3. They toppled several govts in the country till date – Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, MP, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur & Meghalaya.
  4. There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other. People choose a Govt, they topple it, said Kejriwal.
  5. All anti-national forces have come together against Delhi’s AAP govt, ours is the most popular govt, these forces want to break us but all our MLAs are together.
  6. They’ll fabricate false cases against us till Gujarat polls, claimed Kejriwal.
  7. It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright.
  8. I’d like to bring a Confidence Motion in House to show people that not even one went away, that BJP’s Operation Lotus became “Operation keechad” here,  CM Kejriwal said, taking potshots at BJP.
  9. AAP has claimed that the BJP is trying to bribe 40 MLAs to topple Arvind Kejriwal’s government.
  10. Kejriwal asked how the BJP had so much money to buy MLAs. “All this money from GST (Goods and Services Tax) and inflation is being spent for two things – buying MLAs and to write off loans of billionaire friends of the government,” said Kejriwal.
