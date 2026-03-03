Home

Any major disruption will have serious consequences: India makes BIG statement as war rages in Middle East

The government of India has said in its advisory that Embassies and Consulates will continue to be proactive in addressing various consular aspects of this recent conflict.

Iran-US tensions: As tensions increase across West Asia, the aftershocks are being felt far beyond the battlefield. With the Gulf region serving as a critical artery for India’s trade and energy lifelines, India, led by Prime Minister Narendra warned that any major disruption in the region, now roiled by US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation could carry serious consequences for the Indian economy. Expressing deep concern over the conflict that began on February 28, the Ministry of External Affairs underscored the high stakes for India as instability grips a region central to its strategic and economic interests. Here are all the details you need to know about the statement issued by the MEA on the recent Iran-US tensions.

What MEA said on recent Middle east tensions?

In the recent development, the Modi government has said it will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and take relevant decisions in the national interest.

“We had expressed our deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February 2026. Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously”, the government said in its advisory.

What India said on Indians struck across Middle east?

The government has also made it clear that the destruction and deaths in the region have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt. The government of India has said that, as a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, it firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping.

How should stranded Indians seek help?

The government of India has notified that the Indian Embassies and Consulates in the affected countries remain in close touch with Indian nationals and community organizations, issuing regular advisories as appropriate. The government statement has also stated that the Embassies and Consulates will continue to be proactive in addressing various consular aspects of this recent conflict.

How are PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar are handling West Asian conflict?

The government of India has also made it clear that they are in touch with the Governments of this region as well as other key partners and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will have held discussions with their counterparts, the media report said.

