Mumbai: The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday announced the prices of its coronavirus vaccine – Covishield – for state governments and private hospitals ahead of the mass distribution on May 1 when all Indians above the age of 18 will become eligible for vaccination. The world's largest vaccine manufacturer, SII also clarified that the vaccine is unlikely to be available at retail stores right now "owing to the complexity, and urgency of the situation".

"For the next two months, we will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production. Going ahead, 50% of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50% of the capacity will be for the State governments and private hospitals," Serum Institute stated in a media release.

"We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems. Post 4-5 months, the vaccines will be made available in retail and free trade," it said.

Here are the prices:

For state government-run vaccine centres, price per dose for Covishield is Rs 400.

For state private hospitals and vaccine centres, price per dose for Covishield is Rs 600.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up their production capacity to inoculate all Indians in the shortest possible time. He also assured all possible support and smooth approval process for the vaccine candidates which are currently under trial phase.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had in January given the emergency use authorisation for two COVID-19 vaccines — Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune. Earlier this month, the DCGI also gave approval to Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

Indigenous vaccine candidates of Zydus Cadila, Biological E and Gennova are also in the pipeline and are in advanced clinical trials in India.