New Delhi: Seven-term Rajya Sabha MP from the Janata Dal(United) and industrialist Mahendra Prasad died at a private hospital, his party said on Monday. The 81-year-old Prasad passed away on Sunday night after battling prolonged illness. Prasad was an MP from Bihar and was also elected to the Lok Sabha once. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences at the death of Prasad, founder of Aristo Pharmaceuticals, and said his demise is a big loss to society and politics besides industry.Also Read - Ravi Shankar Prasad among 6 elected unopposed to RS from Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the death of the leader. “Saddened by the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Mahendra Prasad Ji. He served in Parliament for many years and was at the forefront of several community service efforts. He always spoke for the welfare of Bihar and its people. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” tweeted PM Modi.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind wrote, “Sad to learn about the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Dr Mahendra Prasad. He had parliamentary experience of nearly four decades, and was also among pioneers of pharmaceutical industry. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Prasad was first elected to the Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket in 1980. He remained associated with the party for a long time and shifted his loyalties later as its fortunes declined in the state.