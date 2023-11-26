Home

30 Injured After Two KSRTC Buses Collide In Kerala

Over 30 people injured in a collision between two buses of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Neyyattinkara on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari highway last night.

Neyyattinkara: As many as 30 people were injured after a collision between two buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Neyyattinkara, Kerala, on Saturday night. The incident took place on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari highway. The injured people were admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, Neyyatkar District General Hospital, and NIMS Hospital, as reported by ANI.

In the video shared by the news agency ANI, the front portions of both buses can be seen severely damaged after the collision.

#WATCH | Kerala | Over 30 people injured in a collision between two buses of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Neyyattinkara on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari highway last night. The injured people were admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital,… pic.twitter.com/A3Ft9NvK05 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

