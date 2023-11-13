India Reports Several Fire-Related Incidents On Diwali, Details Here

Home

Several fire-related incidents were reported across India on Sunday night when people were busy celebrating Diwali.

New Delhi: Several fire-related incidents were reported across India on the occasion of Diwali, this Sunday. However, there have been no reports of casualties in these incidents so far. In the national capital, amid the grand festival celebrations, the firefighting services responded to a call reporting a massive fire outbreak at a market in Tilak Nagar area. Two fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the spot successfully brought the flames under control. Despite the incident occurring in a crowded area, no one got injured in the incident.

Uttar Pradesh

Fire broke out in a few shops in Ghaziabad’s Royal Tower Market area on the night of Diwali. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames after hours of efforts. No casualties were reported.

According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar, firefighters broke the locks of the shops to douse the fire. “Since the shops were locked were outside the firefighting operation became difficult. So, the locks were broken down, doors were opened and fire was completely doused,” he said.

Maharashtra

A godown in Shukrawar Peth area of Pune city gutted in fire on Sunday night. Firefighters brought the flames under control later.

Another fire incident reported in Mumbai where fire broke out at the Abhyudaya Bank building in Kurla’s Nehru Nagar on Sunday night.

Gujarat

Gujarat | Fire broke out in a scrap godown in Bandar Road area of Navsari earlier tonight. Fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.

When people of Gujarat’s Navsari were celebrating the festival of lights, a fire incident was reported in Bandar Road area where scrap godown was gutted into fire. The flames were doused after hours of efforts.

Another incident was reported in Ahmedabad city’s New Vasna Swaminarayan Park where fire broke out in the open ground. No casualty was reported.

Tamil Nadu

Fire broke out at Chennai’s prominent Mylapore Sai Baba Temple on Sunday night. In the clip shared by news agency ANI, fire can be seen engulfing the temple’s roof. More than 20 firefighters from three fire stations tool the flames under control after hours of efforts.

In Madurai, fire broke out in a hut house during Diwali celebrations in the city. No injuries or casualties were reported.

In another fire incident a calendar-making godown caught fire on Sunday night. Later, the fire fighting team doused the flames.

Andhra Pradesh

A Fire breaks out in a building near a hospital in Amaravati.

West Bengal

Fire broke out at two garment shops in Siliguri’s Seth Srilal market on Sunday night. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames after hours of efforts.

Odisha

Two fire incident were reported in Odisha on the night of Diwali. Third floor of a residential building in Sambhalpur’s Khetrajpur area caught fire. and in another fire incident flames engulfed a gunny godown in Khetrajpur area. No casualties were reported in both the incidents.

