Barmer: The blistering heat that swept large swathes of Rajasthan further intensified on Thursday with Barmer recording a high of 48.1 degrees Celsius. Other parts also reeled under heatwave conditions with most of the districts registering day temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

Apart from Barmer that was the hottest place in the desert state on Thursday, Jalore and Ganganagar recorded a maximum of 47.7 and 47.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the day temperature in Phalodi (Jodhpur), Pilani (Jhunjhunu), Jaisalmer and Bikaner was 47.2 degrees Celsius, 47 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 46.9 degrees Celsius in Churu, 46.7 degrees Celsius in Sangaria (Hanumangarh), Kota and Bundi, according to a Meteorological department report.

In Jaipur, people woke up to a minimum temperature of 31.4°C. Even at 8 am, the temperature was hovering around 35°C. In the afternoon, the temperature soared to 44.4°C leaving the city roads deserted as people preferred to remain indoors.

The department has said severe heatwave to heatwave conditions will continue to prevail during the next four-five days.

In its forecast, Jaipur Met office, has issued a red alert for at least 16 districts in the state, which means these districts in the eastern and western Rajasthan will have their maximum temperatures above normal.