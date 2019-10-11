New Delhi: Noted filmmaker Aparna Sen on Friday reacted to the gruesome murder of an RSS worker and his family in Murshidabad district, saying that the incident was a ‘shame to us’ and asking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to act against the perpetrators.

The filmmaker was among 49 celebrities who, in July, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against incidents of mob lynching in the country and earlier this month, was charged with ‘sedition’ for this. The charges were dismissed by the Bihar Police on Wednesday.

On Friday, she tweeted: “Pregnant wife and child of RSS man slaughtered in our own West Bengal. Whatever the reason for such a gruesome act, shame on us. Madam CM, please ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. Irrespective of political inclinations, all citizens of WB are ur responsibility. You are CM to all!”

35-year-old Bandhuprakash Pal, who was a primary teacher, his 30-year-old pregnant wife Beauty and six-year-old son were on Wednesday found murdered in their house in Jiyagang area of the district. Pal was reportedly a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and had moved into the area with his family nearly two years ago.

The incident has also triggered a war of words between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP, whose allegations of ‘inaction’ the former has denied with its own accusations against the latter of ‘politicising the incident.’

Even as the police have, prima facie, ruled out any political link to the murders, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sought a report into the case.