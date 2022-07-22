Shamshera review: This Friday Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera released on the silver-screens. With Shamshera Ranbir makes his comeback to the big screen after four years long hatius. Shamshera features Ranbir in a double role. He plays both the father and the son in the movie which is set in the pre-Independence era. Vaani Kapoor plays Ranbir’s love interest in the film and Sanjay Dutt essays the role of an antagonist.Also Read - Shamshera Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's Period Actioner is an Ode to 60s-70s Revenge Sagas

The film had a good start at the box-office as it recorded the second best advance booking of the year, according to Boxofficeindia.com, ‘Shamshera’ has raked in approximately Rs 4 crore in advance booking till now. However the film received a mixed response from the audience, while some loved the film, others were left disappointed with the content. Also Read - Shamshera: Alia Bhatt Celebrates 'Kapoor's Day' As Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Hits The Screens

One of the users tweeted, “First half ended on a very high note. A lot is packed in the story of #Shamshera. Feels like watching a South Indian film with many clap-worthy dialogues & action. It also felt a bit lengthy. But was nevertheless engaging. #ShamsheraReview.” Also Read - Shamshera Public Review: Is Ranbir Kapoor And Vaani Kapoor Starrer A Hit Of Flop? Watch Video

Check out netizens reaction on Shamshera

❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

Just finished watching shamshera and it’s really out of the box. acting, bgm, songs, story, climax everything is top notch Ranbir Kapoor carrer best performance after sanju. This is sure shot blockbuster 🔥💥💯#Shamshera #RanbirKapoor #SanjayDutt — K U N A L (@kunee__) July 22, 2022

Unnecessary songs..there is total disconnect with everything..the songs are big misfit..the actors and action scenes are unconvincing. #Shamshera.

Ranbir Kapoor fans invested 4 years to see him on screen. #sigh . — Piyush (@Piyush309792331) July 22, 2022



With these mixed reviews from fans, it will now be interesting to see how it fares at the box office.