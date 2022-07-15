Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut Film Bedhadak Shelved: Bad news for all the fans of Shanaya Kapoor as if reports are to be believed then the popular star-kid’s debut film Bedhadak has been shelved indefinitely. The upcoming actress who is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor was all set to be launched by Karan Johar’s Dharma productions but looks like she’ll have to wait a lil longer for her big screen debut! In March, Karan Johar had announced the film debut of Shanaya Kapoor along with two newcomers Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya in their debut roles. The first-look posters of the film, which is to be directed by Shashank Khaitan, were also released by the Dharma Productions Instagram handle, however, there has been no update on the film since then.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: How One Goa Night Changed Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan's Lives Forever!

And now several online reports claim that the film has been shelved. Although there aren’t too many details on the same or even a confirmation from producer Karan Johar, it is rumoured that the Dharma Productions film has been ‘indefinitely postponed’ states a report on Zoom. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Gets Pushed to February 2023 to Make Way For Salman's Bigg Boss 16? - Check Out The Details

Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut became the talk of the town early this year when Karan Johar announced the film by sharing the first posters of the star cast. Shanaya also shared on her social media and wrote: “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak – directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love.” Also Read - Karan Johar Upsets Sara Ali Khan by Confirming Her Relationship With Kartik Aaryan: '...She Has The Pinch of Her Personal Life'

While an official confirmation on ‘Bedhadak’ being shelved is still awaited, if these rumours are indeed true, then it remains to be seen whether the newcomers will sign another Dharma film for their Bollywood entry or if they will wait this one out.

Earlier in May, the ‘Bedhadak’ trio- Shanaya,Lakshya and Gurfateh made a glitzy appearance at Karan Johar’s birthday bash and looked super-excited posing together.

On a related note, this will be the second film of Lakshya that will be shelved. The actor was set to make his big screen debut opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the highly anticipated ‘Dostana 2’ but the film is also postponed post Kartik Aaryan’s abrupt exit.