Former Australian batsman Shane Watson recalled his redemptive ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 after he had failed in a final for RCB, a couple of years ago.

Speaking to cricket.com.au on Unplayable Podcast, Watson admitted he wanted to make amends and it was a special hundred, also because Chennai Super Kings were making a comeback after a two-year ban.

In the final in 2016 between RCB and SRH, Watson returned with expensive figures of 61 runs in four overs, and with the bat, he scored 11, batting at number five. SRH won the match by eight runs despite an incredible fight put up by hosts RCB.

“Hundred in the final for CSK was like icing on the cake. Two years before, I had played in the final for RCB, and even though I gave my all, I had an absolute shocker. Because of the overs that I bowled and at the position where I batted, towards the middle overs in the back of the innings, I absolutely stuffed it,” the former Aussie allrounder said.

Two years later, chasing 179 to win against SRH, Watson smashed a brilliant 117 runs in 57 balls to help his side to an easy title victory by 8 wickets.

“So, I had that on my back for the next couple of years. When I got a chance to play a final for CSK, I wanted to make amends. I thought I won’t try harder but will use what I learned from technical and mental perspectives. I need to be in better space – to try and perform better – hopefully, play a match-winning inning,” he said.