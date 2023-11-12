Home

Share Joys With Poor, Needy: President Droupadi Murmu On Diwali Eve

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the festival of lights, extending her wishes for a happy and prosperous Diwali to the country. She urged the citizens to assist the underprivileged and to spread happiness and prosperity by sharing their joy with those in need. “On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad,” President said in her statement.

She urge people to spread the love, stating that one lamp can light up many others.

“People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony. This festival is a symbol of kindness, positivity and prosperity. The festival of Deepawali illuminates our conscience and inspires us to work for the welfare of humanity. One lamp can light up many others. In the same manner, we can bring happiness and prosperity into the lives of the poor and needy by sharing our joys with them,” Murmu said.

The President asked the countrymen to celebrate the festival of lights safely and take a pledge for nation-building by contributing to the conservation of the environment.

Diwali will be celebrated today in India and other parts of the world with joy and religious fervour. The festival is observed on Amavasya, the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year.

