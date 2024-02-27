Share Market News: Sarveshwar Foods Shares Hit 52-week High in Flat Market | Check Details Here

Home

Share Market News: Shares of Sarveshwar Foods hit fresh 52-week on Tuesday i.e. February 27. The counter surged around 5 per cent in the opening session to hit the upper circuit of Rs 14.99 – which is also the 52-week high of the stock.

The shares of Sarveshwar Foods, which has a market cap of Rs 1,467, a 52-week high of Rs 2.07. The srcip has been gaining for the last 11 days and has risen 62.23 per cent. returns in the period.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices began the trade on a weak note on Tuesday tracking sluggish global market trends and fresh foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 130 points to 72,660.13 in early trade. The Nifty dipped 36.4 points to 22,085.65.

Later, both the benchmark indices recovered the early lost ground and were trading marginally higher. The 30-share BSE benchmark quoted 10.30 points up at 72,800.43, and the Nifty traded 8.85 points higher at 22,135.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the major laggards. Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Wipro and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower while Shanghai quoted in the green.

The US markets ended marginally lower on Monday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 285.15 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark fell by 352.67 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 72,790.13 on Monday. The Nifty declined 90.65 points or 0.41 per cent to 22,122.05. “Volatility is expected this week due to F&O contract expiry,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12 per cent to USD 82.43 a barrel.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

