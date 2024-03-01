By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Share Market News: ThinkInk Picturez Shares Zoom 19 Percent as Foreign Institutional Investors Acquire Major Stake
In a move to reward shareholders and enhance investor confidence, ThinkInk recently announced a Split, Bonus, and Dividend of Rs. 3 per share.
Share Market News: Share of ThinkInk Picturez Ltd. (BSE Symbol: THINKINK) surged as much as 19 percent on Friday to hit the day’s high of Rs 91.7. The counter opened at Rs 78 and last seen was trading at Rs 75.88. The shares of Thinkink Picturez, which has a market cap of Rs 224 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 118.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 62.91. The surge in price comes as Foreign Institutional Investors acquire a major stake in the company following the UAE Korean Drama production contract.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of the latest developments and their potential impact on the company:
Renowned financial giants Bank of America (BofA) Securities Europe SA and Societe Generale Fund have acquired significant stakes in ThinkInk Picturez Ltd. BofA acquired 307,654 shares at Rs. 78.84, while Societe Generale acquired 300,837 shares at Rs. 78.65. This vote of confidence from institutional investors underscores ThinkInk’s potential for robust growth and stability in the entertainment sector.
ThinkInk has expanded its footprint internationally with the acquisition of Think Star Entertainment Technology LLC and secured a substantial contract for Korean Drama content production worth over 20 Million Dirham (approximately INR 45 crores). This move not only diversifies the company’s revenue streams but also positions it as a key player in the global entertainment market.
From a technical standpoint, ThinkInk’s stock shows signs of bullish momentum, supported by positive market sentiment and institutional backing. With targets set at Rs. 130 and Rs. 140, analysts anticipate upward movement in the stock price, reflecting the company’s growth prospects and investor optimism.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice