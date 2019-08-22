New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday came out in support of former finance minister P. Chidambaram after he was summoned by the probe agencies in the INX Media case. Tharoor praised the former finance minister for showing courage and “standing up to persecution and character assassination” with confidence. He also assured Chidambaram that “justice will prevail in the end”.

Tharoor, known for his amazing vocabulary, also took the opportunity to present his followers with yet another big word.

Tweeting in Chidambaram’s defence, Shashi Tharoor said, “Well said P Chidambaram! It is a tribute to your strength of character that you are standing up to persecution &character assassination w/ courage & confidence. I believe justice will prevail in the end. Till then we will have to allow some malicious minds their schadenfreude.”

Well said @PChidambaram_IN ! It is a tribute to your strength of character that you are standing up to persecution &character assassination w/ courage & confidence. I believe justice will prevail in the end. Till then we will have to allow some malicious minds their schadenfreude https://t.co/OoERqVVKTQ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 21, 2019

Tharoor tweeted that in reference to Chidambaram’s quote to a newspaper daily last year which read, “To a person running scared, every shadow will be a demon.”

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram was on Wednesday formally arrested by the CBI after his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

He will most likely be produced in Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday morning, reported ANI. Reports said he would be produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar who hears cases pertaining to MLAs and MPs.

What is INX Media Case:

The case is related to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to media group INX Media receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 307 crore during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

In January 2008, the Finance Ministry, then under Chidambaram, flagged a foreign direct investment (FDI) of over Rs 305 crore by three Mauritius-based companies in INX Media Pvt Ltd, then owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea. The Income Tax department handed over the case to the ED, which in 2010 registered a case against INX Media for alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.

Around six years later, while investigating a company associated with Karti, ED found documents linked to INX Media. The documents indicated payments were made to Karti’s company by INX Media at the time the finance ministry granted it FIPB approval. The CBI then registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance, and ED lodged a money laundering case in 2018.