Shashikant Warishe’s Last Article Gave Voice to Locals Opposed to Oil Refinery

Shashikant Warishe, working with the 'Mahanagri Times' was mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonged to realty agent Amberkar. The journalist was on his way to home on a scooty when he was dragged for some distance on the Rajapur Highway. Two days later, he succumbed to his injuries , creating a furore in media and political circles.

Shashikant Warishe Killing: Shashikant Warishe (48), the Marathi journalist who was allegedly murdered in Ratnagiri had been giving voice to local residents’ plight regarding setting up of oil refinery through his articles for the last two years. His last article, published on February 6 (Monday) was reportedly about a local land-dealer Pandharinath Amberkar. The article was published shortly before the journalist was killed. For the unversed, Warishe, working with the ‘Mahanagri Times’ was mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonged to realty agent Amberkar. The journalist was on his way to home on a scooty when he was dragged for some distance on the Rajapur Highway. Two days later, he succumbed to his injuries , creating a furore in media and political circles.

Locals alleged that the incident came soon after Warishe had published Amberkar’s photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis. The report had asked: “Why is a man who is a known tout and a pro-refinery agent, publicising photos of himself alongside the prime minister, chief minister and deputy chief minister?” Though the news article refrain from any byline, his colleagues asserted that Amberkar, was well aware of the writer. Amberkar has been accused of land-grabbing and intimidating the locals or activists who are opposed to the refinery project.

Why Konkan Locals Are Protesting Against Proposed Mega Oil Refinery

Locals have raised serious environmental issues against the oil refinery project. Environmentalists have argued the project endangers entire Konkan coastline.

Konkan Vinashkari Prakalp Virodhi Samiti, an umbrella body of several environmental groups, working in the Konkan region has organised several protest march along with the villagers against the project that is touted as the world’s largest single location refinery complex.

What we know of the Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (RRPCL) project

The state has agreed to provide 13000 acres of land for the project

Oil refinery project is a joint venture of Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), IOC Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporati and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Journalist Shashikant Warishe’s articles and reports highlighted the different aspects of oil refinery project.

Journalists Protest At Secretariat

Meanwhile, journalists in large number gathered at the state secretariat, seeking the trial be conducted in a fast track court and the accused be given exemplary punishment. Protesters asserted that those involved in the killing as well as its larger conspiracy should be unravelled through a special investigation team (SIT) and the accused must be slapped with the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Warishe’s kin must be given Rs 50 lakh compensation, said Pravin Puro, secretary of Vidhimandal and Mantralaya Pratrakar Sangh, among the journalist associations that took part in Friday’s protest.

Shashikant Warishe Sole Breadwinner Of His Family

Warishe used to reside with his mother and 19-year-old son, in Kasheli village, which is 24 km from Barsu (Thane). The project was proposed for the same village, said reports. Speaking to a leading daily, his family members said that they were not aware of his work.

“He was only fighting for the locals. I don’t know what will happen to us and my grandson now. He was the sole breadwinner”, Indian Express quoted Warishe’s mother as saying.

