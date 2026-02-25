Home

Sheikh Hasina to return to Bangladesh? Days after election results, Hasina’s Awami League plans to reopen…

After being banned from contesting polls, Sheikh Hasina's Awami League has shown signs of revival in Bangladesh.

Dhaka: In a major turn of events in Bangladesh days after announcement of national results, Bangladesh’s Awami League is showing signs of revival with grassroots leaders and activists. With recent actions of reopening offices across several districts in the country, raising national and party flags, putting up party posters and banners, Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League has shown a sign a revival in Bangladesh. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in Bangladesh.

What is happening in Bangladesh?

Added that such moves are more than mere formalities; they signal a strong political presence and send a “psychological message” to party activists that the party is moving towards resurgence, Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, which ruled Bangladesh for over 15 years, was banned in May 2025 by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and was barred from contesting the February 12 national elections.

Will Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League make a comeback in Bangladesh?

In the recent update, Bangladeshi researcher and journalist Purnima Chowhan has stated while writing for the leading international magazine ‘The Diplomat’ that this has stirred discussion in Bangladesh about the AL’s future, a report by IANS news agency said.

“The AL faced innumerable challenges after the ouster of its government on August 5, 2024. In addition to the ban on the party, the interim administration cracked down on its leaders and activists through mass arrests and court cases. Neither Hasina nor her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who is considered her successor, is in the country. Other AL leaders are either living in hiding in Bangladesh or abroad. Consequently, revival of the AL’s organisation is a big challenge,” Chowhan detailed about Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League.

Update on new Bangladesh cabinet under Tarique Rahman

As the Tarique Rahman led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) assumed power in Bangladesh following its decisive victory in the 13th Parliamentary elections, a new number has come up. Taking everyone by surprise, the data has shown that business leaders account for 70 per cent of the newly formed cabinet, with 35 out of 50 ministers and state ministers listing business as their profession.

Bangladesh local media reported citing affidavits submitted to the Election Commission (EC) that an analysis of the affidavits submitted by the Prime Minister, ministers, and state ministers revealed that 19 cabinet ministers and 16 state ministers declared themselves as businesspersons. Additionally, lawyers form the second-largest professional group in the cabinet, alongside members with multiple professions.

(With IANS inputs)

