Sheikh Hasina expected to address first presser since August 2024 today…, Bangladesh asks India to clarify its position

Bangladesh-India Conflict: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken refuge in India and is scheduled to communicate with her countrymen via video conferencing today.

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Sheikh Hasina expected to address first presser since August 2024 today..., Bangladesh asks India to clarify its position (File)

Bangladesh-India Sheikh Hasina Conflict: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to hold a video conference, on which the neighbouring country has appealed to stop her. Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid said on Tuesday that Dhaka does not want to spoil its relations with India. Along with this, she also said that there are good and cordial relations between the two countries and we hope India will understand our point.

This entire issue is related to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s first public address in nearly two years. She will be attending an event in Delhi virtually, marking her first public address since her government fell in August 2024 following a student protest that forced her to flee the country.

While she is scheduled to make a brief opening statement, whether she takes questions from journalists will be decided by her at the time of the interaction.

What is the stand of the Indian government?

Meanwhile, the Indian government has clarified that it has no involvement with the event. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the event was being organised by a private media organisation. The government was neither involved in its organization nor supported the views expressed at the event. Prior to India’s statement, Bangladesh had asked New Delhi to clarify its position on the matter. The event will be held at Delhi’s Sir Mark Tully Auditorium. Sheikh Hasina may announce her plans to return to Bangladesh during this address.

Shama Obaid said that Bangladesh wants to move forward with India with an eye on the future, and hopes India wants the same. Bangladesh’s stance toward India hasn’t come without reason. Since Sheikh Hasina’s government ousted, whether it’s the interim government or Tariq Rahman’s government, it has maintained close ties with China. Recently, a deal is being finalized with Bangladesh in which China will provide China with its J-10CE fighter jets. Bangladesh will deploy these jets at bases that are very close to India’s Chicken Neck, or India’s Siliguri Corridor. It’s clear that if this country is threatening India, it’s the dragon, China, that’s behind it.

Hasina, 78, has been living in India since leaving Dhaka. She has already announced plans to return to Bangladesh by the end of this year and is expected to elaborate on those plans during the press conference.