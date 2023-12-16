Home

Shillong Teer Lottery Result-16.12.23- 1st Round Result OUT (SHORTLY)- Check Updates Here

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 16-12-23 - 1st & 2nd Round Updates: Catch the latest Shillong Teer Lottery results for today, 16th December 2023, right here! 1st round result soon.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, 16-12-23: Shillong Teer, a captivating blend of ancient heritage and modern excitement, thrives in the verdant embrace of Meghalaya, India. Anchored by 12 passionate archery clubs, this legal lottery pulsates with the spirit of the Khasi people. Every week, Monday to Saturday, skilled archers whisper their bows to life, unleashing arrows towards the target. Players, enthralled by the dance of chance and the allure of fortune, stake their bets on the fated number that will land. This unique game, steeped in tradition yet offering a glimpse into destiny’s tapestry, transcends mere arrows piercing targets, becoming a cultural touchstone where luck meets legacy.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result- TODAY- 16.12.23- First Round Result -At 3:45 PM

Shillong Teer Lottery Result- TODAY- 16.12.23- Second Round Result- At 4:5 PM

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

