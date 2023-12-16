Top Recommended Stories

  • Shillong Teer Lottery Result- TODAY- December 16- First And Second Round Results- Check Updates


Shillong Teer Lottery Result 16-12-23 - 1st & 2nd Round Updates: Catch the latest Shillong Teer Lottery results for today, 16th December 2023, right here! 1st and 2nd round results SOON.

Updated: December 16, 2023 12:41 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Shillong teer LIVE
Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today LIVE, 16-12-23: Shillong Teer is a captivating fusion of ancient Khasi traditions and modern-day excitement, sanctioned by Meghalayan law. Each week, twelve skilled archery clubs take aim, their arrows slicing through the air like whispers. Players, drawn by the sport’s allure and the potential for riches, wager on the number that will land on the target. This unique lottery, where arrows pierce not just wood but the veil of destiny, pulsates with the rhythm of heritage and the thrill of chance.

Disclaimer: While Shillong Teer’s blend of ancient tradition and modern excitement is captivating, it’s vital to remember that lottery participation carries the risk of addiction. Engage responsibly. This information is for your knowledge, not a nudge to play. Stay tuned for Shillong Teer Result 2023 updates, but gamble wisely. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries.

Live Updates

  • Dec 16, 2023 12:32 PM IST

    How to participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery

    Steps:

    1. Purchase a ticket from one of the many ticket counters located across Meghalaya. Tickets range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

    2. Guess the number of arrows that will be shot and hit the target in the first and second rounds at Shillong’s Polo Ground in two minutes. The maximum number of arrows that can be shot in the first round is 30 and 20 in the second round.

    3. Submit your ticket to a ticket counter before the start of the first round.

    4. Watch the live telecast of the Shillong Teer Lottery on Meghalaya Television or on the official website of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at 4 PM and 5 PM daily from Monday to Saturday.

    5. If your guesses match the winning numbers, you will win a prize based on the odds of your bet.

  • Dec 16, 2023 12:31 PM IST

  • Dec 16, 2023 12:31 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Result 16-12-23: Steeped in tradition and blending the allure of skill and chance, Shillong Teer stands as a unique archery lottery game, captivating the hearts of Meghalaya’s locals. Under the watchful eye of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which comprises 12 clubs, the game unfolds daily, except on Sundays, reserved for churchgoing.

