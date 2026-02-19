Home

News

Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY (19.02.26) OUT: First and second round Winning numbers DECLARED; Check LUCKY numbers here

Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY (19.02.26) OUT: First and second round Winning numbers DECLARED; Check LUCKY numbers here

Check the 1st and 2nd Round Lucky Winning Numbers of Shillong Teer Lottery TODAY (19.02.26).

Shillong Teer Lottery Results

Shillong Teer Lottery 1st and 2nd Round Lucky Winning Numbers for February 19, 2026

Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional archery-based game that is deeply rooted in the culture of Meghalaya. Enjoying immense popularity across eastern India, especially in West Bengal and the Northeastern states, the Shillong Teer Lottery game is widely popular across the North East region of India. More importantly, the Shillong Teer results are officially declared every day at 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM, except on Sundays. Shillong Teer Lottery 1st and 2nd Round Lucky Winning Numbers for January 16, 2026

Notably, the game is legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act and continues to attract a large number of participants. All the latest updates regarding Shillong Teer winning numbers are regularly published on India.com.

Shillong Teer 1st and 2nd Round Winning Numbers for Shillong Teer Lottery

Shillong Teer Results – First & Second Round

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

First Round Winning Number: Coming soon

Second Round Winning Number: Coming soon

Shillong Teer Previous Results (2025)

Shillong Teer Previous Result Dates FR SR Date F/R S/R 19-02-2026 XX XX 18-02-2026 32 37 17-02-2026 12 51 16-02-2026 67 44 15-02-2026 OFF OFF 14-02-2026 51 48

For the latest Shillong Teer lottery winning results, keep following India.com.

Disclaimer: Participation in lottery games may be addictive. Players are advised to play responsibly. The information provided here is for informational purposes only. India.com does not endorse or promote lottery activities in any form. Stay tuned for the latest Shillong Teer Result updates for 2025. Shillong Teer Lottery 1st and 2nd Round Lucky Winning Numbers for February 19, 2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.