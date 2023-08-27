Shobha Yatra: Haryana Govt Tightens Security In Nuh, Deploys 24 Companies of Paramilitary Forces

According to a police spokesperson in Nuh, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed.

Chandigarh: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Sunday beefed up the security arrangements in Nuh and other areas following the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat’s call for a ‘Shobha yatra’ on Monday. Notably, the authorities have denied permission to the organisers to hold the procession. Security personnel, including those from paramilitary forces, have been deployed to keep a strict vigil. Security at inter-state and inter-district borders has also been tightened.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that permission has not been granted for the ‘yatra’. “Instead of the ‘yatra’, people can visit temples in their areas for ‘jalabhishek’,” he said and asserted that it is the state government’s responsibility to maintain law and order.

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday said the administration had denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the July 31 violence.

Measures Taken By Haryana Government to Prevent Any Untoward Incidents.

The district administration of Nuh has ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on the day

The government has suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services

Imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive Nuh district.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in an area, till Monday.

The government has announced the suspension of mobile Internet from August 26 to 28.

No outsider will be allowed to enter Nuh.

All entry points to the district have been sealed and the road leading to the Malhar temple has also been closed

Traffic on the KMP Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, however, will continue.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata and Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya on Saturday held a meeting with peace committees, the officials said. Police chief Kapur also presided over a meeting with senior officers of bordering states — Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Chandigarh — through videoconferencing and called for coordinated efforts to effectively deal with any emerging situation.

The Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat on August 13 gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted after communal clashes in July.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has said the procession will be taken out and asserted that there is no need to obtain permission for such religious events.

