Shocking details emerge of Sahil’s escape after killing minor girl in Delhi

A 16-year-old girl was brutally stabbed 16 times to death by her ‘boyfriend’ in Delhi. The incident occurred near the Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi on May 28. The gruesome murder was caught on cam and the video is doing rounds on social media.

