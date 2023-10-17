Home

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday weighed in on the "cash for query" allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

"Shocking, Shameful": Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Mahua Moitra "Cash for Query" Row

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday weighed in on the “cash for query” allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and said that it is “indeed shocking and shameful.” He further said if the allegations are proven to be true then it’s a “terrible travesty and misuse of PQs”.

“I have learnt from news reports that this Parliamentary Question was likely asked by an MP at the behest of a Data centre company. If true this is indeed shocking and shameful,” Chandrasekhar posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

“It is true that this company was actively and aggressively lobbying for Data Localization. The language used in PQ is very similar (linking the need for data localization to data breaches) to that used when the head of this company met me. I am not aware or privy to the full facts or background on this – but if it is true then it’s a terrible travesty and misuse of PQs,” he added.

This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey wrote a letter to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State (MoS) IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar making “cash for query” allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and demanding an inquiry committee against her.

Dubey has claimed that a Supreme Court lawyer had levelled allegations of bribe exchanges between the TMC MP and businessman Darshan Hiranandani. Earlier on October 15, Dubey wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker over the same matter, demanding the formation of an enquiry committee against the TMC MP. He has also sought Moitra’s suspension from the House.

In his letter titled “Re-emergence of nasty ‘Cash for Query’ in Parliament”, Dubey has alleged “‘serious Breach of Privilege’, ‘Contempt of the House’ and a ‘Criminal Offence’ under Section 120A of IPC” by the Trinamool Congress MP. With these grave allegations, an open battle has begun between the BJP MP from Godda, Jharkhand, and the TMC MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal.

