Home

News

Shoot-At-Sight Orders After Violence Erupts In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani Over Razing Of ‘Illegal’ Madrasa; VIDEO

Shoot-At-Sight Orders After Violence Erupts In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani Over Razing Of ‘Illegal’ Madrasa; VIDEO

Earlier in the day, municipal authorities in Haldwani razed a madrasa, allegedly constructed illegally on state land near the Banbhulpura police station.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Uttarakhand News: Violent clashes erupted in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani after an “illegal” madrasa was demolished by the authorities. Locals clashed with police, hurling stoned at officers and setting vehicles on fire as the protests took an ugly turn.

Trending Now

Visuals from the area shared on social media showed the protesters fighting pitched battles with law enforcement personnel who can be seen using various means to cover themselves as a barrage of stones is hurled at them by the miscreants.

You may like to read

VIDEO | The authorities in Uttarakhand's Haldwani demolished a madrasa believed to have been illegally constructed near the Banbhulpura police station today. pic.twitter.com/6HYLDktGBf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2024

The security personnel can also be seen throwing some rocks back at the mob to deter them, the video showed.

Earlier in the day, municipal authorities in Haldwani razed a madrasa, allegedly constructed illegally on state land near the Banbhulpura police station. Soon after the structure was demolished, the Muslim community in the area hit the streets and staged protests against the local administration.

The protests soon turned violent as miscreants hurled rocks at security personnel, injuring several officers. The violent protesters also vandalized and set afire several vehicles near the police station.

#BREAKING: Violence breaks out in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani after a Madrasa was demolished in the area… reports of stone pelting and arson by an angry mob pic.twitter.com/biz2nlA2DW — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) February 8, 2024

The raging mob also set a transformer on fire, causing a power outage in the area, reports said.

They said that the violent mob tried to storm the police station where several journalists and administration officials had taken refuge to escape the crowd.

A report by NDTV, citing sources, said a team of administration and civic officials had arrived at the madrasa, with an adjoining prayer area, when a mob of “unruly elements” attacked them with stones from a distance.

Several administration official and some journalists are also reportedly injured in the violence.

Officials said additional forces have been brought in to restore peace and normalcy in the area while Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called an emergency meeting with senior police and administration officers.

As per reports, over 50 policemen have been injured in the clashes and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Haldwani and shoot-at-sight orders issued to prevent further escalation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.