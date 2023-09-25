Home

Mumbai: IT Company Scammed Of Rs 40 Lakh In Insurance Fraud, Director Arrested

An IT firm was reportedly duped of over Rs 40 lakh by an insurance policy company, and the FIR has been registered against the two directors of the company.

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested Samrat Sengupta, the Director of Shotformats Digital Production Pvt Ltd, in connection with a case related to cheating and duping a Mumbai-based IT company, Proservz Digitech Private Limited, in the name of an insurance policy scam amounting to Rs 40,72,000. The police have also issued a notice to the company’s Managing Director, Niyateey Shah, to cooperate and present herself before the investigative officer for the probe.

According to Senior Inspector Gabaji Chimte of Sakinaka Police Station, Samrat Sengupta is currently in police custody, and an FIR has been lodged against Niyateey Shah under sections 406, 420, 409, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A notice has been issued to her to cooperate in the ongoing investigation, but she is not cooperating.

According to the FIR filed by Ashok Yadav, Director of Proservz DigiTech Pvt Ltd, the company paid Rs 40,72,000 to Shotformats Digital Production Pvt Ltd in advance for insurance services, but the company failed to provide the services and did not return the money. Despite sending reminders via email and receiving no response, Yadav realized that his company had been duped and cheated. Consequently, he lodged a police complaint against Shotformats Digital Production’s Director, Samrat Sengupta, and Managing Director, Niyateey Shah.

After receiving the complaint, the police formed a team to investigate the matter. Suspecting forgery and cheating, the officers went to Shotformats Digital Production’s office, located in East Malad at Express Tower, and detained Niyatee Shah. Following the interrogation of Shah, the police arrested Samrat Sengupta and presented him before the Andheri Holiday court, which remanded him in police custody until September 25th.

According to Prashant Shinde, CEO of Proservz Digitech Pvt Ltd, since his company had previous dealings with Shotformats Digital Production Pvt Ltd, it was easier for them to gain the company’s trust. “We initiated a small business venture with them. This issue began when they demanded an advance premium for a policy. The accused company assured us that they had valid insurance tie-ups, policies, and licenses to offer and sell this product called LAPU. Consequently, we began paying the premiums based on their declarations. After 3-4 months, when a claim arose from one of the declared products, they took nearly 3 months to settle the claim, assuring us that the first claim always takes time. We also asked them to provide valid proof for one of our major deals, and they assured us that they would provide valid proof for all declarations. They gained our trust, and we paid a substantial advance for that deal. However, after a few more claim submissions, they started delaying the claim settlements. When we followed up strongly, as none of the claims were being settled, it led to a major dispute. We pursued this matter vigorously for almost 6 months, but all our efforts were in vain as they did not respond and avoided in-person meetings,” Shinde said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

