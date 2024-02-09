Home

News

‘Shows His Good Values, Manners’: BRS MLA Vani Devi Lauds PM Modi For Conferring Bharat Ratna On Father Narsimha Rao

‘Shows His Good Values, Manners’: BRS MLA Vani Devi Lauds PM Modi For Conferring Bharat Ratna On Father Narsimha Rao

Vani Devi noted that Narasimha Rao became the prime minister when the country was facing tough times and implemented reforms that were recognised by the whole world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted this picture on his X account announcing that former PM and veteran Congress leader Late PV Narasimha Rao is to be conferred with the Bharat Ratna award, on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Bharat Ratna Awards: BRS MLC Vani Devi Thursday showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeing past party lines and conferring the prestigious Bharat Ratna award on her father and former PM Narsimha Rao, saying that the gesture shows the “good manners and values” of PM Modi.

Trending Now

“Beyond parties, recognising PV and conferring Bharat Ratna shows the good values, manners of our Prime Minister,” the BRS leader said while commending the Prime Minister’s gesture of awarding the Bharat Ratna to a stalwart of an opposition party.

You may like to read

PV belongs to whole nation

Asked how she felt when her father’s name was announced for the Bharat Ratna award, Vani Devi said that the although the felicitation has come “slightly” late, it’s ok because it is the highest civilian honour.

She said that Narasimha Rao was not only the son of Telangana but belongs to the entire nation.

“Everyone is happy. He is not only a son of Telugu soil but belongs to the whole nation,” she said.

Vani noted that Narasimha Rao became the prime minister when the country was facing tough times and implemented reforms that were recognised by the whole world. “The prime minister from the Congress party had initiated reforms and found permanent solutions to problems in sectors as varied as economy and external affairs”, she said.

‘Award could’ve come sooner’

However, she noted that the award could have come come sooner. “Though there is a slight delay, it’s ok. Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian honour. Telangana people are very happy over Bharat Ratna being conferred upon Narasimha Rao. The family members are overwhelmed. We are very excited,” she added.

The BRS MLC also lauded the previous government of her party led by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, for having celebrated the birth centenary of Narasimha Rao on a grand scale.

Narasimha Rao was the first leader from the southern states to become Prime Minister, she recalled.

She said she was getting calls from Maharashtra and Odisha as he was elected as a Member of Parliament from those states. She was also getting calls from Delhi.

Narasimha Rao was elected to Lok Sabha from Ramtek in Maharashtra and Berhampore in Odisha and also from Nandyal and Hanumakonda in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.