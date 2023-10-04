Home

Sikkim: 10 Dead, Over 80 Missing As 14 Bridges Washed Away in Flash Flood

The flash flood in Sikkim has washed away the Teesta – III dam at Chunthang. According to the reports, at least six bridges were washed away and the National Highway 10 (NH10) was damaged in multiple areas.

Sikkim Fresh Flood

New Delhi: At least 1o persons were killed and another 80 people, including 23 army personnel, went missing after a flash flood triggered by a glacial lake outburst following heavy rains in north Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday. A government official told NDTV that 14 bridges have collapsed and over 3,000 tourists are feared stranded in different parts of the state.

The cloudburst occurred in the early hours of Wednesday and the swirling waters swept away parts of a dam at Chungthang, which is the state’s largest hydropower project, worsening the flooding downstream.

Rajeev Bhattacharya, 25, a tourist from Kolkata who was on a trek from Gangtok towards Singtem, told PTI over phone: “We saw a huge wave of water rushing at great speed through the valley and mangled remains of structures being swept away. Luckily, my friends and I were on high ground and not affected by the flash flood. We are now making our way back to Gangtok.”.

Here Are Some of The Key Updates:

The flood in Sikkim that started around 1.30 am was made worse by the release of water from Chungthang dam

“ Five bodies have been recovered from Golitar and Singtam region,” Gangtok Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mahendra Chettri said.

Besides the 22 army personnel, 47 civilians were also missing, while 166 people have so far been rescued, including an armyman.

Bodies, including that of a child, were seen fished out from the flood plains of the Teesta river at Golitar in Singtam by rescue personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to take stock of the situation in the state, and assured him of all possible support.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also prayed for the well-being of the missing army personnel.

The Sikkim government, in a notification, said the natural calamity has been declared as a disaster.

The release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream, the defence spokesperson said.

A steel bridge at Singtam, known as Indreni bridge, 30 km from the state capital Gangtok has been completely washed away by Teesta river water early Wednesday

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level in the Teesta river was below the danger mark at 1 pm on Wednesday and there is no flood situation around it.

Several towns, including Dikchu, Singtam and Rangpo located in the Teesta basin, have also been flooded with the upsurge in the river.

All schools located in Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong and Namchi districts will remain closed till October 8

Parts of National Highway-10, the main link between Sikkim and the rest of the country, were washed away, the officials said, adding, a flood alert has been issued for North Bengal and Bangladesh through which the Teesta flows.

