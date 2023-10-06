Home

Sikkim Flash Flood: Govt Urges Tourists To Postpone Visit, Issues Travel Advisory | Check Directives Here

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Kumar Tamang has directed the officials to stop permits to tourists in popular destinations like Tsomgo Lake, Baba Mandir and Nathula from Friday.

Sikkim Flash Flood: Indian Army released three helpline numbers for families of missing people on Thursday.

Gangtok: The Prem Singh Tamang-led Sikkim government on Thursday asked people who are planning to visit the Himalayan state soon, to postpone their programmes till the situation normalises as a flash flood left a trail of destruction in the region. The state administration also requested those stranded in the flood-hit Mangan district not to panic as the authorities concerned would start an evacuation process from today.

According to estimates, over 3,000 tourists, including foreigners, are stuck in various parts of Sikkim.

“In view of the unprecedented situation created by flooding in Teesta river, all the tourists planning to visit Sikkim are advised to postpone their travel to a later date till the situation normalises,” the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department said in an advisory.

The department also assured those stranded in Mangan district that the state government would extend all possible help and support in the “evacuation process starting from October 6 subject to weather conditions”, it said.

Earlier, the chief minister had directed the officials to stop permits to tourists in popular destinations like Tsomgo Lake, Baba Mandir and Nathula from Friday.

Sikkim Fresh Flood: Here Are Some of The Key Updates

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department said that all the tourists stranded at Lachung and Lachen areas are safe

In the advisory, the Sikkim government appealed to all the hoteliers, travel agents, tourist taxi drivers and other stakeholders of the tourism sector to come forward to extend all possible support and assistance to the stranded travellers in view of the flood situation in the Teesta river basin.

The department requested “all tourist taxi drivers and stakeholders to stand united in extending necessary help to the tourists by keeping normal/reasonable fares/ rates of taxis, accommodation units etc. at this hour of distress”.

Speaking on the state government’s advisory, Indian Association of Tour Operators’ immediate past president Pronab Sarkar said it would not have any negative impact on the travel industry as this was a “short-term measure”.

“There will be no negative impact on the travel sector during the upcoming festive season. The situation will improve gradually and will normalise soon. So far, there is no report of cancellation of tours to Sikkim,” Sarkar told PTI.

