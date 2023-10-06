Home

Sikkim Flash Flood: Death Toll Mounts To 19; Searches Underway For 103 Missing People

The death toll in the Sikkim flash flood has risen to 19 after the burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley on October 4. As many as 103 people are still missing, and rescue operations are underway in the affected areas.

Gangtok: The death toll in the flash flood in Sikkim has mounted to 19, with 103 people reported missing, as informed by the State Disaster Management Authority on Friday. Rescue operations are ongoing in North Sikkim after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake on Wednesday triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River basin. Over 2,000 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.

19 people dead, 103 missing in the Sikkim flash floods: State Disaster Management Authority — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023

As of now, 2,011 individuals have been successfully rescued, while the disaster has impacted a total of 22,034 people, according to the latest update from the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).

Sikkim Flash Flood: How It Happened

A glacial lake situated in the state’s northwest at 17,000 ft burst due to incessant rains, leading to the release of water in downstream areas. This caused the rise of water levels in the Teesta River that flooded at least four districts, including Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong and Namchi on Wednesday.

Sikkim Flash Flood: State Govt Asked People Who Cancel Trips

The Prem Singh Tamang-led Sikkim government on Thursday asked people who are planning to visit the Himalayan state soon, to postpone their programmes till the situation normalises as a flash flood left a trail of destruction in the region. The state administration also requested those stranded in the flood-hit Mangan district not to panic as the authorities concerned would start an evacuation process from today.

Sikkim Flash Flood: State Camp Set Up Relief Camp

The state government has set up 26 relief camps in the four affected districts, the SSDMA said. A total of 1,025 people are taking shelter in the eight relief camps in Gangtok district, while the number of inmates at the 18 other relief camps was not available immediately.

Sikkim Flash Flood: CM Visited Singtam

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited Singtam, one of the worst affected areas, and took stock of the situation.

He urged the people to stay alert and take shelter in safe locations and assured them that the government was making all necessary arrangements for their rehabilitation.

