Sitapur Election 2022: Sitapur is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is a part of the Sitapur district and one of the five assembly constituencies in the Sitapur (Lok Sabha constituency).

Extant of Sitapur Assembly constituency is PCs Neriklan, Tikawapara, Ramnagar, Khagesiamau, Sitapur, Akoiya, Raseora, Rahimabad, Sahsapur, Alam Nagar, Kanawakhera, Parsehara, Majlispur, Ramkoat, Jawahirpur of Sitapur (Sadar) KC, PCs Khairabad, Asodhar, Gangapur Ulfatrai, Pakaria, Suhetara, Bhemari, Husainpur Kaimhara, Makhuwapur, Sultanpur Kamaicha, Tappa Khajuria, Paharpur, Asharafpur, Dahelia Srirang, Akbarganj, Bhadiyasi, Bhagautipur of Khairabad KC, PCs Kachnar, Rampur Bhuda, Hempur of Aliya KC, Sitapur MB and Khairabad MB of Sitapur Tehsil (Sadar).

In 2017, Rakesh Rathore of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Radhey Shyam Jaiswal from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 24,839 votes. Before that, SP held this seat for 15 long years, winning three consecutive terms, from 1992-2017. But will it be able to repeat history or will BJP retain Sitapur? It will be worth watching on March 10.

Sitapur Assembly Election 2022: Key Candidates

Shameena Shafiq – INC

Radheyshyam Jaiswal – SP

BJP and BSP are yet to announce their candidates for Sitapur.

Sitapur Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Sitapur Assembly Election 2017: Winner, Candidate List

Important updates for UP Elections 2022

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The counting of votes will be done on March 10.