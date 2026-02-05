Home

RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final LIVE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru can create history in the Women's Premier League final against Delhi Capitals at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi in Vadodara on Thursday by becoming the first-ever team to be crowned IPL and WPL champion at the same time.

RCB will take on DC in the WPL 2026 final in Vadodara on Thursday. (Photo: BCCI/WPL)

Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be eyeing a piece of history when they take on Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 final at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi in Vadodara on Thursday. If the RCB can clinch their second WPL title on Thursday, they will become the first-ever team to hold both Indian Premier League and Women’s Premier League titles at the same time.

RCB won the IPL 2025 under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar after defeating Punjab Kings. Smriti Mandhana’s RCB were the first to break the Premier League jinx for the team by winning the WPL title for the first time in 2024.

This time around they will once again face eternal finalists Delhi Capitals – who are playing in their fourth successive final under the captaincy Jemimah Rodrigues this time around. The WPL 2026 will be clash of star power with Shafali Verma and Rodrigues headlining for DC while Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Nadine de Klerk on the other.

RCB have been in dominant form this season, becoming the first team to book their place in the final. However, Smriti Mandhana’s side did have a mid-way hiccup in Vadodara by losing back-to-back game mid-way through WPL 2026 season.

DC had to take the longer route by defeating Gujarat Giants by seven wickets in the WPL 2026 Eliminator match earlier this week. They are once again likely to go into match unchanged ahead of final and have only utilized 13 players in the tournament so far.

RCB, on the other hand, are likely to play all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar as a specialist batter, although she has started bowling in the nets.

Their season began with an epic win

Saw fiery performances along the way ✅ Will it end with Title No. 2⃣ ? ❤️ RELIVE @RCBTweets‘ memorable #TATAWPL 2026 campaign ahead of the #Final #ClaimTheCrown pic.twitter.com/EE37xoA4hA — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 5, 2026

Here are all the details about RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final…

When is RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final going to take place?

The RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final will take place on Thursday, February 5.

Where is RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final going to take place?

The RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final will be held at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

What time will RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final start?

The RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final on TV in India?

The RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final in India?

The RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.

RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Predicted 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Arundhati Reddy/Prema Rawat, Lauren Bell

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, N Shree Charani

