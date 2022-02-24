New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in Russia for a two-day visit, on Thursday said it was an “exciting time” to be in Moscow as the Russian military attacked Ukraine.Also Read - Did Nostradamus Predict About the Russia-Ukraine War Way Back in 1555?

“What a time I have come, so much excitement,” Imran Khan was heard telling Russian officials even as world leader condemned Russia’s actions against Ukraine.

Imran Khan in Russia as Russia invades Ukraine: What a time I have come, so much excitement pic.twitter.com/9T3SuU9KFA — Yusuf Unjhawala 🇮🇳 (@YusufDFI) February 24, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he unleashed an attack on Ukraine in a televised address early Thursday, drawing international condemnation.

Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an invasion that could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government and threaten the post-Cold War balance on the continent.

Ukrainians started fleeing some cities, and the Russian military claimed to have incapacitated all of Ukraine’s air defenses and air bases within hours.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure. Ukrainians who had long braced for the prospect of an assault, while never knowing precisely when it would come, were urged to stay home and not to panic even as the country’s border guard agency reported an artillery barrage by Russian troops from neighboring Belarus.