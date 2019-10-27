New Delhi: As reports of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi being killed in an operation conducted by the US military in Syria on Saturday emerged, US President Donald Trump left a cryptic tweet saying ‘something very big happened’, prompting people to connect the dots as official sources have not confirmed anything.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

According to the American outlet, Newsweek Donald Trump had recently approved a special operation raid against ISIS. The Pentagon, however, declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement on October 27 (6.30 pm IST), White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced.

Baghdadi, an Iraqi national, is an ultraconservative cleric who became active in the Islamist insurgency against US forces following the 2003 invasion that toppled Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, reported Newsweek. According to reports, he joined al-Qaeda in Iraq and then rose up the ranks.