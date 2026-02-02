Home

Sonam Kapoor steps out in elegant all-white look, proudly flaunts baby bump during Mumbai outing - See pics

Expecting her second child, Sonam Kapoor proves pregnancy dressing can be stylish, comfortable, and totally Instagram-worthy.

Bollywood actress and style icon Sonam Kapoor once again turned heads with her latest city outing. Expecting her second child, Sonam showed that maternity dressing can be effortless yet fashionable. Steering clear of heavy layers and over-the-top styles, she opted for a clean, all-white ensemble that highlighted her growing baby bump while keeping comfort in mind.

Decoding the outfit

For her day out, Sonam chose a custom white cotton shirt by Dhruv Kapoor, featuring padded shoulders, full sleeves, and a sharp collar. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor along with celebrity stylist Sanya Kapoor, the shirt was partially unbuttoned to gently accentuate her baby bump. She paired it with a contemporary maxi skirt in a low-rise, balloon-like silhouette, adding movement and elegance to the look.

Minimal accessories, maximum style

Sonam kept accessories simple but impactful. She wore silver jhumkas, gold statement rings, white ballerina flats, and aviator sunglasses. A green shoulder bag added a pop of colour, giving the all-white outfit a subtle contrast.

Effortless beauty to match the look

Sticking to her signature understated glam, Sonam opted for fresh and minimal makeup: soft blush, feathered brows, subtle mascara, winged liner, and rosy lips. Her hair was styled in a messy twisted updo with loose strands framing her face, perfectly complementing her chic ensemble.

Maternity style goals

Sonam Kapoor, who married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in 2018, is already a mom to son Vayu, born in 2022. With this outing, she set the bar high for maternity fashion, proving that pregnancy doesn’t mean compromising on style. Her effortlessly chic look is sure to inspire moms-to-be and fashion lovers alike.

