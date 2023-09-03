Home

Breaking News: Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever. She is under observation, and a team of doctors is monitoring her. Currently, she her condition is stable, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever. She is under doctors’ observation and is currently stable: Sources pic.twitter.com/9uuZz8n4ra — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023

Previously, the Congress leader had been hospitalized for the treatment of a viral respiratory infection. Her most recent public appearance was at the I.N.D.I.A opposition alliance meeting in Mumbai on September 1st.

Note: (This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)

