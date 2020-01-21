New Delhi: Minutes after dissolving the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and all-district committees in the state, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday constituted the Coordination Committee of the state.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi constitutes Coordination Committee of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/W6i8NyQ33x — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

According to the new coordination committee, Asha Kumari will be the chairperson, Sunil Jakhar will be the new PCC president. Other committee members include Captain Amarinder Singh, Ambika Soni, among others.

The development comes after she dissolved the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and all-district committees in the state with immediate effect. As per updates, the state unit president Sunil Jakhar will remain unchanged.

The change in the Congress committee was made a day after state chief minister Amarinder Singh met Sonia Gandhi in the national capital and held detailed discussions with her.