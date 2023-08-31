Home

Government Calls Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22, Agenda Not Known

Notably, there has there has been no official word on the agenda of the five-day session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

New Delhi: The government has decided to call a Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22 and it will have five sittings. The information was given by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. “Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Joshi said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Notably, there has there has been no official word on the agenda of the five-day session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10. The Monsoon session of Parliament which began on July 20 had concluded on August 11.

Monsoon session of Parliament:

This Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha passed 22 Bills while the Rajya Sabha passed 25.

Both Houses approved 23 Bills, ensuring they become laws.

Among the Bills that received the nod of one House were some that the other had approved in previous sessions.

Overall, Lok Sabha’s productivity was 45% and the Rajya Sabha’s was 63%.

The key pieces of legislation that Parliament passed in this session were: Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill.

